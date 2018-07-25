Preorders for BTS’ new album top 1.5m in Korea

ENTERTAINMENT

(Big Hit Entertainment)

BTS’ upcoming album “Love Yourself: Answer” has sold over 1.5 million albums nationwide, according to BTS’ management agency Big Hit Entertainment on Wednesday.Preorders for the album began July 18 and ended Tuesday with a total of 1,511,910 orders, recording the highest number of preorders for BTS.“Love Yourself: Answer” sold 62,000 more preordered albums than “Love Yourself: Tear,” which was released in April. “Love Yourself: Answer” has also claimed the No. 1 spot in Amazon.com’s CDs & Vinyl category for seven days.Meanwhile, “Love Yourself: Tear” has charted on Billboard 200 for nine straight weeks and ranks No. 49.BTS will release “Love Yourself: Answer” on Aug. 24, a day before starting its “Love Yourself” world tour at Seoul Olympic Stadium.By Chyung Eun-ju (ejchyung@heraldcorp.com)