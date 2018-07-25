Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

Preorders for BTS’ new album top 1.5m in Korea

By Chyung Eun-ju
  • Published : Jul 25, 2018 - 11:41
  • Updated : Jul 25, 2018 - 11:41
BTS’ upcoming album “Love Yourself: Answer” has sold over 1.5 million albums nationwide, according to BTS’ management agency Big Hit Entertainment on Wednesday.

Preorders for the album began July 18 and ended Tuesday with a total of 1,511,910 orders, recording the highest number of preorders for BTS. 

(Big Hit Entertainment)

“Love Yourself: Answer” sold 62,000 more preordered albums than “Love Yourself: Tear,” which was released in April. “Love Yourself: Answer” has also claimed the No. 1 spot in Amazon.com’s CDs & Vinyl category for seven days.

Meanwhile, “Love Yourself: Tear” has charted on Billboard 200 for nine straight weeks and ranks No. 49.

BTS will release “Love Yourself: Answer” on Aug. 24, a day before starting its “Love Yourself” world tour at Seoul Olympic Stadium.

By Chyung Eun-ju (ejchyung@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114