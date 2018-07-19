[Herald Interview] It all began with the house

LIFE&STYLE

Looking for Mark Tetto’s house in Gaehoe-dong, Seoul, Monday morning, I encounter groups of foreign tourists -- from the Philippines and Vietnam, mostly -- posing and taking pictures against the backdrop of narrow alleys lined with Korea’s traditional hanok. After walking up and down a hill, going round in circles under the blazing morning sun, I finally locate Tetto’s house, its slim gate hard to find between the walls of houses next to it on either side. I swear I had walked past this street 10 minutes ago.



Tetto became a celebrity figure after appearing on popular JTBC talk show “Non Summit,” a show in which foreign panelists discussed a wide range of issues in fluent Korean, and travel program “My Friend’s Home.” He probably had no idea when he first arrived in Seoul eight years ago that he would be where he is today.





Mark Tetto poses outside his house, Pyeonghaengjae, on Monday. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

Pyeonghaengjae (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)