Minhwa, unsung paintings waiting for reassessment

Embracing a childlike perspective and naive expression in their work, artists like Paul Klee and Chang Uc-chin explored a then-undiscovered area of art.



Minhwa paintings have similarities characteristic of the aforementioned artists. Instead of being restrained by artistic and cultural orthodoxies, late Joseon-era minhwa -- or folk paintings -- show forms of expression that are rough yet free and innocent.



Two minhwa exhibitions are currently running in Seoul: “Flower Paintings from the Joseon Dynasty” at Gallery Hyundai and “Fantasia Joseon” at Seoul Arts Center.





A single frame of the “Flower and Birds” painting owned by a Japanese private collector (Gallery Hyundai)

"The Eight Scenic Views of Gwandong" (Seoul Arts Center)

“Chaekgeori, the Scholar’s Accoutrements” (Seoul Arts Center)

One of the four “Flowers” paintings drawn on paper scrolls (Gallery Hyundai)

Two of "Flowers and Birds" paintings drawn on eight connected panels (Gallery Hyundai)