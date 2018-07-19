Raonsecure opens service for ethical hacker training

Dubbed Raon Capture the Flag, the education service consists of a curriculum inspired by a mock hacking test scheme. Raonsecure’s in-house white hat hacker center called Raon Whitehatcenter took part in developing the solution, according to Raonsecure. White hat hackers refer to ethical computer hackers that tests a website’s security.
Raon Whitehatcenter is a security intelligence service provider unit of Raonsecure. The center is made up of security experts who have won hacker competitions such as Defcon CTF in the United States, Secon CTF in Japan, Hitcon CTF in Taiwan and Codegate CTF in Korea.
