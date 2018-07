Samsung says no comment on CEO’s supposed use of Galaxy Note 9

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday kept silent about a post that went viral, supposedly showing an accidental reveal of its upcoming flagship Galaxy Note 9 smartphone by its smartphone business chief Koh Dong-jin.Koh was photographed using a smartphone that appeared to be the new Note 9 phone -- slated for release at its Unpacked event on Aug. 9 in New York -- at a public event in Wuhan, China, on Monday.An image posted by Twitter user Eldho Varghese showed Koh using the S Pen on the supposed Note 9 phone during the event.The rear side of the phone in Koh’s left hand exposed one of the major changes in the newest phone: a T shape camera and fingerprint sensor module.The S Pen is also rumored to be upgraded with new Bluetooth support, but not much is seen in Koh’s picture.At the China event, Koh reportedly highlighted enhanced features of the Bluetooth-enabled S Pen related to gaming.“It was not an event opened to the press, and we have no comment on whether it is the real Note 9 phone or not in the photograph,” said a Samsung official.By Song Su-hyun ( song@heraldcorp.com