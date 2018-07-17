Go to Mobile Version

Samsung says no comment on CEO’s supposed use of Galaxy Note 9

By Song Su-hyun
  • Published : Jul 17, 2018 - 21:13
  • Updated : Jul 17, 2018 - 21:57
Samsung Electronics on Tuesday kept silent about a post that went viral, supposedly showing an accidental reveal of its upcoming flagship Galaxy Note 9 smartphone by its smartphone business chief Koh Dong-jin.  

An image posted by Twitter user Eldho Varghese

Koh was photographed using a smartphone that appeared to be the new Note 9 phone -- slated for release at its Unpacked event on Aug. 9 in New York -- at a public event in Wuhan, China, on Monday.

An image posted by Twitter user Eldho Varghese showed Koh using the S Pen on the supposed Note 9 phone during the event.

The rear side of the phone in Koh’s left hand exposed one of the major changes in the newest phone: a T shape camera and fingerprint sensor module.

The S Pen is also rumored to be upgraded with new Bluetooth support, but not much is seen in Koh’s picture.

At the China event, Koh reportedly highlighted enhanced features of the Bluetooth-enabled S Pen related to gaming.

“It was not an event opened to the press, and we have no comment on whether it is the real Note 9 phone or not in the photograph,” said a Samsung official.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)

