BUSAN -- A passenger jet operated by Air Busan Co. has made an emergency landing at a Tokyo airport due to a problem with its engine, company officials said Sunday.Air Busan's BX184 bound for Sapporo from South Korea's Daegu Airport with 174 passengers on board landed at Narita International Airport around 5:02 p.m. on Saturday, sources confirmed.No one was injured in the emergency landing, they said.Air Busan is one of South Korea's six low-cost carriers and is affiliated with Asiana Airlines Inc., the country's second-biggest full-service carrier. (Yonhap)