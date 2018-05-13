EXO-CBX kicks off first Japanese arena tour in Yokohama

ENTERTAINMENT

EXO-CBX performs at a concert in Yokohama on Friday. (JYP Entertainment)

Having recently wrapped up its “Blooming Days” promotions in Korea, EXO-CBX has kicked off its first Japanese arena tour.The subunit of EXO, consisted of Chen, Baekhun and Xiumin, successfully held its first leg of “EXO-CBX Magical Circus Tour 2018” at Yokohama Arena on Friday, drawing about 13,000 concertgoers. For about two hours, the band performed 21 songs, including tracks from its first Japanese full-length album “Magic” and first Japanese EP “Girls.”EXO-CBX will continue the tour at Fukuoka Convention Center on Wednesday, at the Nippon Gaishi Hall on May 19-20, and the Osaka-jo Hall on June 7-8.The trio debuted with an EP titled “Hey Mama!” in October 2016. It also released its second Korean EP, “Blooming Days,” earlier in April. Its first Japanese studio album “Magic,” released Wednesday, topped Japan’s Oricon daily charts on the day of the release.