Police to refer attacker of opposition lawmaker to prosecution this week

NATIONAL

Police will send the findings of an investigation into a man arrested on charges of attacking an opposition lawmaker to the prosecution this week with a recommendation for his indictment, officials said Sunday.



The 31-year-old man, identified only by his surname Kim, punched Rep. Kim Sung-tae, floor leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, in the face in front of the National Assembly building in Seoul on May 5 after approaching the lawmaker as if he were asking for a handshake.



The lawmaker was on a hunger strike at the time to demand an independent counsel investigation into an online opinion rigging scandal involving an influential blogger with alleged ties to ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Kyung-soo.







(Yonhap)

A local court issued a formal arrest warrant for the attacker Monday, saying he's a flight risk. He later asked for a review of the legitimacy of his arrest, but the court rejected the request.Police have wrapped up an investigation and will send the case to the prosecution Monday, officials said.The assailant told police that before the attack, he went to Paju, north of Seoul, to protest against anti-North Korean activists' campaign of sending propaganda leaflets toward the North. After seeing the event foiled by police, he went to the National Assembly, where Kim was staging the fasting protest.After the assault, the suspect yelled to express his hatred toward the conservative opposition party and call for the parliament to cooperate in promoting inter-Korean reconciliation.He told police that he had originally planned to attack LKP leader Hong Joon-pyo but couldn't find him. (Yonhap)