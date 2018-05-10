Police looking into spycam snaps of high school dorm

According to Gyeonggi Province Nambu Police on Thursday, a report was filed Wednesday that “screenshots from an illegally taken video” of a high school dormitory, located in the south of Gyeonggi Province, seem to be circulating.
|(123RF)
Some 20 screenshots from a video taken with a hidden camera showed female students inside a dorm room. The photos appear to have been shared by multiple people after being uploaded on an unidentified Facebook page, according to police.
Police plan to contact the person who filed the report and identify the time and location the video was taken as well as the students in the video.
By Cho Yun-myung (yunc39@heraldcorp.com)