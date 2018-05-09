Six S. Koreans remain imprisoned in NK

At present, six South Korean nationals are known to be detained by the North Korea regime.
According to Seoul’s Ministry of Unification, three are Christian missionaries accused of conducting espionage and subversion against the communist nation.
The detained missionaries are pastors Kim Jung-wook, Kim Kuk-gi and Choe Chun-gil who were sentenced to hard labor for life. The remaining three are North Korean defectors who were kidnapped by Pyongyang near the border between North Korea and China, and brought back to their homeland against their own volition.
|South Korean missionaries Kim Kuk-gi (left) and Choe Chun-gil (right) who are currently believed to be detained in North Korea on charges of espionage against the North. (Yonhap)
Also unresolved is the issue of those kidnapped by the North decades ago. There are about 516 South Koreans who were abducted in the aftermath of the 1950-53 Korean War, according to the Unification Ministry.
“It’s been nearly 50 years since my father was abducted by North Korea and I haven’t heard anything from him since then,” Choi Sung-ryong, who represents family of those abducted by the North told The Korea Herald.
Choi, who is also a South Korean activist with contacts in the North, had previously confirmed to the media that the three US detainees had been relocated from a labor camp to a hotel, citing an unnamed source in Pyongyang.
“I just hope the US release of detainees could lay groundwork for not only the six detainees, but also for those that we don’t know is dead or alive,” Choi said.
Experts are optimistic on the North’s release of South Korean detainees, saying that the issue is likely to be discussed within weeks.
“Since North Korea decided to release the US detainees, it is only reasonable at the current situation to release the South Korean detainees as well,” Hong Min, director of the North Korean studies division of the Korea Institute for National Unification said.
“The issue, although it won’t be treated as a main agenda, is likely to be discussed at an upcoming high-level meeting between the two Koreas,” he added.
US detainees in North Korea has always been a humanitarian concern for Washington, but the death of American student Otto Warmbier, who succumbed days after returning to the US in a state of coma in July 2017, sparked a new level of concern and outrage among the international community.
Warmbier was arrested by North Korean authorities in January 2016 for stealing a propaganda poster and sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labor.
In line with Pompeo’s visit, Trump said it would be a “great thing” if the American detainees were freed, Pompeo told reporters en route to Pyongyang he had not received such a commitment but hoped North Korea would “do the right thing.”
By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)