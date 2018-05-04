Prosecution rejects Korean Air heiress' arrest warrant over alleged assault

NATIONAL

Prosecutors on Friday rejected a police request for an arrest warrant for a daughter of Korean Air Lines Co.'s chairman over an alleged assault.



Earlier, the Seoul Gangseo Police Station said they requested the writ against Cho Hyun-min, who was a senior executive of the company, on charges of assault and obstruction of business. In South Korea, only the prosecution can ask the court to issue a warrant.





Cho Hyun-min (Yonhap)

The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office denied the request, saying that it is difficult to bring assault charges against Cho and there is insufficient proof that she is trying to destroy evidence.Cho has been under investigation over allegations that she threw a water glass at an advertising company official during a business meeting in March because she was upset that the manager failed to answer her questions properly.She is also suspected of yelling at the staff present at the meeting and disrupting the meeting by refusing to continue the session.She was questioned by police on Tuesday over the allegations.She has denied most of the charges and insisted that it was a paper cup she directed toward the door, not toward people.Police said they decided to seek an arrest warrant for Cho as the probe and Cho's continued denial call for it, since there is a high risk that she might destroy evidence. (Yonhap)