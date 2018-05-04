Baeksang Arts Awards recognize ‘Stranger,’ ‘1987’

ENTERTAINMENT

Winners of the 54th Baeksang Arts Awards (Yonhap)

The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards ceremony was held Thursday, honoring outstanding local entertainment productions.The awards ceremony has been held annually since 1965 to recognize achievements in the TV and film industry.This year’s event took place at the Coex Convention & Exhibition Center in southern Seoul. It was hosted by comedian Shin Dong-yup, singer-actress Suzy and actor Park Bo-gum.TvN’s mystery-thriller drama “Stanger” and the period film “1987” were the stars of the night, winning the grand prizes in their respective sections, with lead actors Cho Seung-woo and Kim Yoon-suk receiving best actor awards.Veteran actress Na Moon-hee took the best actress in film award for her role in “I Can Speak,” while Kim Nam-joo won the best actress in drama award for her work in “Misty.”As Kim had played the role of an anchorwomen in the drama series, she spoke as if she was on a news show in her acceptance speech. “I will approach the viewers through clear and fair acting,” she said.Rising actor Jung Hae-in, who has been gaining popularity through his role in “Something in the Rain,” received the Star Century Popularity Award, along with Suzy.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)