Go to Mobile Version

WORLD

LATEST NEWS

[Graphic News] The world's leading newspapers of history　

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : May 3, 2018 - 16:57
  • Updated : May 3, 2018 - 16:57



How many issues a newspaper has published reflects the print media's history.

   Global newspaper giant the New York Times boasts a long history and reputation.

But there are few newspapers in Korea that have reached the 30,000th issue because they need to publish for nearly 100 years to hit the number. In that sense, it is meaningful that The Korea Herald, the nation’s No.1 English-language newspaper, was able to publish its 20,000th issue on Friday without any major interruptions since its founding in 1953.

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114