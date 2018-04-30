Ex-Korean Air heiress in infamous 'nut rage' case faces divorce battle

NATIONAL

Cho Hyun-ah, the former vice president of Korean Air Lines Co. known for the infamous "nut rage" incident, is facing a divorce suit after eight years of marriage, court sources said Monday.



Her husband has filed a divorce suit with a Seoul family court, according to the sources. He has also asked the court to decide on the custody of their twins. They married in 2010.



The court sent related documents including the petition to Cho earlier this month, and it will likely set a date for the first hearing soon, it said.





Cho Hyun-ah (Yonhap)

Cho has not apparently retained a lawyer yet.The 44-year-old and eldest daughter of Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Yang-ho became notorious for what was dubbed the nut rage scandal. In 2014, she forced a Korea-bound flight back to the boarding gate at a New York airport because she was angry about the way her macadamia nuts were served -- in a bag, not on a plate.She was convicted by a Seoul court of violating aviation laws and served a jail term until she was released on a suspended sentence by the top court.Cho's divorce suit comes amid mounting allegations that her mother and younger sister assaulted and unfairly treated employees. Her sister, Hyun-min, is set to appear for police questioning over the allegation on Tuesday. (Yonhap)