‘Instant bond’ between first ladies of two Koreas grabs attention

Among the many spectacles Friday’s inter-Korean summit offered was the two Korea’s first ladies’ first-ever meeting with one another, and the seemingly instant bond they formed.



Ri Sol-ju, the wife of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, made her much-anticipated appearance at Panmunjeom at 6:18 p.m. on Friday. She did not accompany her husband when he came for talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in earlier in the day, and her attendance at the summit dinner remained unconfirmed until afternoon.



Upon her arrival, Ri was greeted by Kim Jung-sook, the wife of South Korean President Moon Jae-in.



It was the first time a North Korean first lady had ever met her South Korean counterpart.





North Korean first lady Ri Sol-ju (left) and her South Korean counterpart Kim Jung-sook speak at a banquet event at Friday`s inter-Korean summit. (Yonhap)

