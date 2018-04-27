[2018 Inter-Korean summit] ‘Reunification perfume’ launched to commemorate inter-Korean summit

The perfumes are being featured at the “In Search of Lost Time: The Scent of NORTHalgia Exhibit” at the main press center for the summit at KINTEX Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.
|'Reunification perfume' is displayed at the inter-Korean summit Main Press Center in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, Friday (Sohn Ji-young/The Korea Herald)
The five perfumes were designed to recreate the nostalgic sentiments of Koreans separated by the Korean War, according to the ministry.
The five scents include — “The Scent of Hamgyeongnamdo, Haedanghwa (rugose rose), “The Scent of Hamgyeongdo, Summer Raspberry,” “The Scent of Pyeongannamdo, Daedonggang, Pine Needle” and “The Scent of Hwanghaedo, Haeju, The Sea.”
The perfume exhibit will be held at the Odusan Unification Observatory at Paju, Gyeonggi Province.
By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)
|'Reunification perfume' is displayed at the inter-Korean summit Main Press Center in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, Friday (Sohn Ji-young/The Korea Herald)
|'Reunification perfume' is displayed at the inter-Korean summit Main Press Center in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, Friday (Sohn Ji-young/The Korea Herald)