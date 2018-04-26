Preorders for new BTS album top 1.44 million

ENTERTAINMENT

More than 1.44 million copies of BTS' new album have been preordered ahead of its release next month, the group's management agency said Thursday.



"Love Yourself: Tear," the K-pop sensation's third full-length album, has garnered a total of 1,449,287 preorders as of Tuesday since it became available for preorders on April 18, Big Hit Entertainment said.



It is the largest preorder volume for a BTS album, 400,000 more than the band's 2017 hit album "Love Yourself: Her," the first in its band's "Love Yourself" series.





(Big Hit Entertainment)

The album set to be released on May 18 stayed on top of Amazon's album preorder list for the eighth consecutive day on Thursday. On May 20, BTS will perform at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, where they are nominated for the Top Social Artist award. (Yonhap)