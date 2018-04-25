EXO-CBX to drop first full-length album in Japan in May

ENTERTAINMENT

EXO-CBX, the K-pop boy band EXO's sub-unit, will release its first full-length album, titled "MAGIC," in Japan next month, its agency said Wednesday.



SM Entertainment said the album features 11 tracks, including eight new songs, such as "Horololo" and solo songs by its members, Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin.



With the May 9 release, the sub-unit will go on tour in Japan. Titled "EXO-CBX Magical Circus Tour 2018," the concert will start off in Yokohama from May 11-13, followed by Fukuoka, Nagoya and Osaka.





K-pop group EXO-CBX (SM Entertainment)

Earlier this month, it released its second EP, "Blooming Days," in Korea, which topped local music charts and the iTunes album charts in 36 nations. (Yonhap)