Seoul silences propaganda loudspeakers, seeks broader measures to ease tension

NATIONAL

The Defense Ministry announced Monday it stopped broadcasting propaganda via loudspeakers as of midnight Sunday to create a peaceful mood for the inter-Korean summit set for Friday at the truce village of Panmunjeom. The photo above shows the South Korean military doing away with components of propaganda loudspeakers installed along the border with North Korea in 2004.

With South Korea suspending the operations of loudspeakers blasting propaganda across the North Korea border, expectations are high the measure will translate into broader steps for easing cross-border military tensions.On Monday, the Ministry of National Defense announced the loudspeakers broadcasting propaganda along the border had been shut down as of Sunday midnight. The measure is part of Seoul’s efforts to create a peaceful mood for the inter-Korean summit set for Friday at the truce village of Panmunjeom, the ministry added.The conciliatory gesture boosts expectations for the two Koreas to come up with broader agreements to ease military tensions, including pulling back guard posts from the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone and declaring an end to cross-border hostilities.“We are hoping the measure will allow the two Koreas to suspend exchanges of criticism and propaganda. We are looking forward to seeing the outcomes that will mark the beginning of the peace,” the ministry said in a statement.South Korea has conducted propaganda broadcasts across the border since North Korea conducted its fourth nuclear test in December 2015. The ministry said it did not given notification to North Korea in advance. It is unclear if the North has shut its own loudspeakers off.The ministry declined to comment on how long the suspension would last and under what conditions it would resume the broadcasts. South Korea’s other propaganda radio program, Voice of Freedom, would continue to be broadcast into North Korea, the ministry added.The measure appears to be the Moon Jae-in administration’s response to Pyongyang’s surprise announcement Saturday that it would no longer conduct nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests.“Regardless of contents of the broadcasts, the activity itself is a symbol of mistrust and mutual denial. I think it is the right thing to do when the focus is on building back trust,” said Cha Du-hyeogn, a visiting research fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies.The loudspeakers have been a source of cross-border tensions since the two Koreas began their first propaganda broadcasts in the early 1960s. According to the Defense Ministry, South Korea began the broadcasts in 1963, a year after North Korea started blaring hostile messages across the border.The broadcasts continued until the two Koreas agreed to suspend hostile propaganda and remove the loudspeakers in 2004. Under the agreement, the two Koreas pledged to abolish any means for propaganda activities along the DMZ.But the broadcasts resumed in August 2015 when South Korean border guards were maimed by land mines purportedly planted by the North. The tension reached its peak when the North threated to attack the loudspeakers. South Korea agreed to turn them off, but resumed again after the North conducted a nuclear test in June 2016.Sensitive to the influence from outside the tightly controlled regime, Pyongyang has constantly demanded Seoul do away with the loudspeakers, which blare criticism of Kim Jong-un, news of the outside world and even South Korean pop music.“One of the major reasons North Korea is sensitive to the broadcasts is that it direct insults the ‘supreme leader,’ though there are questions over how effective it has been in changing the mindset of North Korean residents.” Cha said.The decision to suspend the propaganda broadcast is likely to be a precursor to more comprehensive measures to ease cross-border tensions -- one of the major agenda items to be discussed during the upcoming inter-Korean summit.If President Moon Jae-in and his counterpart Kim Jong-un managed to hammer out a broader agreement, working-level talks between the two militaries could follow to prevent potential skirmishes and hostile activities along the border.In order to set the mood, the Moon administration has reportedly considered a plan to pause its annual joint drill with the US -- the computer-simulated Key Resolve exercise -- when the summit was held Friday at the southern territory of Panmunjeom.“Whether we will conduct the Key Resolve exercise will be determined based on the allies’ consultation about how much we achieved our intended purposes,” said Col. Roh Jae-chun, spokesman of South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.Among the measures being raised is returning the Demilitarized Zone to its original state by pulling back guard posts from the heavily fortified border area, where the two Koreas have exchanged fire and planted land mines during the decades-old armistice.Cheong Wa Dae remains optimistic about getting North Korea on board for the plan, as Kim Jong-un had already given assurance to the South Korean special envoy last month that Pyongyang has no intention to take any military action against Seoul.“Whatever form it might take, we sincerely hope that the two Koreas agree on measures to reduce hostilities. ... Actually, our expectations have grown more because leader Kim Jong-un said he won’t take any military action against South Korea,” the Cheong Wa Dae official said last week.(jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)