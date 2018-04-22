Top court finds man not guilty of security law breach over NK books

NATIONAL

The Supreme Court said Sunday that it has ruled a Military Manpower Administration employee not guilty of possessing books published in North Korea.The administration employee, surnamed Kang, was accused of possessing North Korean books, an act in violation of the National Security Law.The suspect had been indicted in March 2012 on charges of having North Korean books including a collection on the North’s notion of “juche,” or self-reliance.The suspect said, “The texts from North Korea were materials to prepare for my enrollment at the University of North Korean Studies.”Both the lower and appellate courts found him not guilty, and the top court upheld the previous rulings.By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)