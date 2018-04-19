Police raid Korean Air in probe of chairman's daughter

NATIONAL

Police raided the headquarters of Korean Air Lines Co. on Thursday as part of a probe into allegations that its senior executive, who is also a daughter of the company's chief, assaulted an advertising company official at a business meeting.



Six officials from the Seoul Gangseo Police Station were sent to search the main office of the country's biggest airline in western Seoul and confiscate evidence, police said.



Cho Hyun-min, the younger daughter of Chairman Cho Yang-ho, is accused of yelling at the ad firm manager and throwing water in his face during a meeting last month. She has been booked and banned from overseas travel pending the probe.







Cho Hyun-min (Yonhap)

Police raided Cho's own office and the office of the marketing department, which Cho had headed until the scandal broke, to find out whether there was any attempt to cover up the incident or to appease the victim or the ad firm in any way.Police also said they will impound Cho's smartphone through her lawyer and soon arrange a date for her questioning.Police conducted a raid on the ad company and questioned the firm's officials, including the manager, this week.Cho has denied the claim and insists she only pushed him. (Yonhap)