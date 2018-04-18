Two Koreas agree to live broadcast key events in inter-Korean summit

According to Kwun Hyuk-ki, a member of South Korea’s delegation in Wednesday’s working level talks, the two sides are largely in agreement over issues concerning media coverage and protection for the two leaders.
“(The two Koreas) agreed to live broadcast key events and actions starting from the first hand shake in the inter-Korean talks,” Kwun said. South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are scheduled to meet on April 27 on the Southern side of the military demarcation line.
Kwun added that the two sides would hold another round of working-level talks to hammer out the details.
By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)