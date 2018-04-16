Korean Air temporarily suspends errant heiress

BUSINESS

Korean Air Lines Co., said Monday that it has temporarily suspended one of its executives -- the daughter of the company's chairman -- for her alleged misbehavior toward an advertising agency employee.



South Korea's national flagship carrier Senior Vice President Cho Hyun-min has been relieved from her current post until the ongoing police probe into the matter is concluded. It did not elaborate on what further action will be taken.



On Friday, law enforcement authorities launched a preliminary inquiry into Cho after local media reported that she yelled and threw water at a manager of an advertising agency during a meeting in Seoul last month.

Cho Hyun-min, a senior vice president at Korean Air Lines, arrives in Seoul via Incheon International Airport on Sunday morning (Screenshot from MBC coverage)

She is the younger sister of Cho Hyun-ah, who was jailed in2014 in the so-called nut rage scandal. Cho Hyun-ah ordered a plane full of passengers back to the boarding gate in New York because she was upset about the way her nuts were served.



The younger Cho was reportedly upset because the advertising employee did not properly answer her questions.



"I was foolish. I am sorry," the heiress told reporters after arriving at Incheon International Airport on Sunday. Cho denied, however, that she threw water, although she admitted giving the person a shove.



She left the country on Thursday and was expected to return home later than Sunday, but she apparently cut her trip short.



Over the weekend, Cho sent an email to all Korean Air employees to apologize for the incident.



Her email has not been well received by the airline's three unions. They called for her to immediately step down from her management position and for her to be punished for actions that have tarnished the company's image. (Yonhap)