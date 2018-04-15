Go to Mobile Version

[Photo News] Ways to show regret

By Bae Hyun-jung
  • Published : Apr 15, 2018 - 18:14
  • Updated : Apr 15, 2018 - 18:14
(Samsung Securities)

Samsung Securities CEO Koo Sung-hoon (front row, second from left), along with the company’s executive members and senior employees, write a letter of apology during an emergency workshop held Saturday in Seoul. 

The country’s top brokerage company came under fire recently for a dividend error in which non-existent shares worth 110 trillion won ($103 billion) were issued and some of the employees sold them off, causing the company’s shares to drop by double digits during the day. (tellme@heraldcorp.com)

