[Photo News] Ways to show regret

|(Samsung Securities)
Samsung Securities CEO Koo Sung-hoon (front row, second from left), along with the company’s executive members and senior employees, write a letter of apology during an emergency workshop held Saturday in Seoul.
The country’s top brokerage company came under fire recently for a dividend error in which non-existent shares worth 110 trillion won ($103 billion) were issued and some of the employees sold them off, causing the company’s shares to drop by double digits during the day. (tellme@heraldcorp.com)