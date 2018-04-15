Korean Air heiress returns home amid probe into violent tantrum

BUSINESS

The second daughter of the chairman of Korean Air Lines Co. returned home from an overseas trip on Sunday amid controversy over claims that she hurled water into the face of an advertising firm employee last month.



Police launched a preliminary inquiry into Cho Hyun-min, a senior executive at the country's largest air carrier, on Friday after media reports that she yelled and threw a water bottle at a manager of the company's advertising agency during a business meeting in her office in Seoul on March 16.



Cho is the sister of Cho Hyun-ah, who was jailed in 2014 in the so-called nut rage scandal, in which she ordered her flight back to an airport gate in New York because she was upset about the way her nuts were served on the plane.







Sisters Cho Hyun-min (left) and Cho Hyun-ah (Korean Air)

Cho Hyun-min was reportedly upset because the advertising employee did not properly answer her questions."I was foolish. I am sorry," the heiress told reporters after arriving at Incheon International Airport. Cho, however, denied that she threw water at the employee, but admitted pushing him.She left on the trip on Thursday and was expected to return early next week. But she apparently cut short her trip. (Yonhap)