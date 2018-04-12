Go to Mobile Version

JTBC’s new channel to launch with beauty show

By Im Eun-byel
  • Published : Apr 12, 2018 - 17:08
  • Updated : Apr 12, 2018 - 17:08
Broadcaster JTBC’s new lifestyle trend channel JTBC4 is to launch with a beauty show “My Mad Beauty Diary,” featuring singer and actress Koo Ha-ra. 

Koo Ha-ra, Hwang Seung-un and Lee Su-hyun (JTBC4)

Fashion and beauty magazine Cosmopolitan has been participating in the production with the goal to make a “beauty magazine that can be watched on TV.”

According to the network’s announcement, Koo Ha-ra, Hwang Seung-un and Lee Su-hyun are to host the show, revealing their tips on makeup and style. Editors from Cosmopolitan magazine are to be featured as well, sharing professional knowledge.

While the weekly Thursday show is to air at 8:30 p.m., the first show will air on April 20 at 12:50 p.m., celebrating the launch of the channel.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)

