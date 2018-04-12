JTBC’s new channel to launch with beauty show

ENTERTAINMENT

Koo Ha-ra, Hwang Seung-un and Lee Su-hyun (JTBC4)

Broadcaster JTBC’s new lifestyle trend channel JTBC4 is to launch with a beauty show “My Mad Beauty Diary,” featuring singer and actress Koo Ha-ra.Fashion and beauty magazine Cosmopolitan has been participating in the production with the goal to make a “beauty magazine that can be watched on TV.”According to the network’s announcement, Koo Ha-ra, Hwang Seung-un and Lee Su-hyun are to host the show, revealing their tips on makeup and style. Editors from Cosmopolitan magazine are to be featured as well, sharing professional knowledge.While the weekly Thursday show is to air at 8:30 p.m., the first show will air on April 20 at 12:50 p.m., celebrating the launch of the channel.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)