Prison terms upheld for defendants over blackmailing of Samsung, Lee Kun-hee

By Ahn Sang-yool
  • Published : Apr 12, 2018 - 14:23
  • Updated : Apr 12, 2018 - 14:23
The Supreme Court handed down prison terms to three defendants for recording indecent footage of Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Kun-hee and extorting 900 million won ($841,000) from the conglomerate.

They have been charged with blackmailing Lee and extorting huge sums of money from Samsung.

The main suspect, a former CJ Cheiljedang employee, received a 4 1/2-year prison sentence from the court. 

(Yonhap)

The other two, the former CJ employee’s younger brother and another accomplice, were sentenced to three years and four years in prison, respectively, for the same charges.

The Supreme Court also upheld a lower court’s ruling on a 31-year-old Chinese woman who had secretly filmed Lee spending time with her. She was sentenced to an eight-month jail term suspended for two years.

By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)

