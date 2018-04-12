Prosecutors raid two Samsung offices in anti-labor union probe

NATIONAL

Prosecutors on Thursday raided two regional offices of Samsung Electronics Co.'s after-services unit and residences of its officials as part of a probe into their suspected attempts to sabotage labor union activities.



The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office sent investigators to the sites, located in Busan and Gyeonggi Province, to confiscate evidence, including related documents and computer hard disks, the prosecution said.



It is the second raid against Samsung Electronics Service, after it carried out a search warrant at its Suwon headquarters last week.





The raid comes a day after the prosecution called in labor union officials as reference witnesses in the investigation.Prosecutors have reopened the probe into allegations that Samsung ran an organized scheme aimed at hampering the establishment and operations of labor unions.Documents obtained by the prosecution indicate that Samsung allegedly had a "master plan" containing details of action plans and guidelines on how to disrupt labor union activities.The labor union officials who were questioned the previous day also claimed there were serious abuses by the company and led to a suicide by one worker in 2013. (Yonhap)