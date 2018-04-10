Teens caught counterfeiting W100,000 checks at motel

NATIONAL

Five teenagers have been apprehended for counterfeiting 100,000 won checks.Yeongdo Police Station in Busan said Tuesday that it arrested two teenagers and booked three teenagers without detention for violating the Illegal Check Control Act.The suspects are accused of forging more than one hundred 100,000 won checks, or over 10 million won ($9,350) in total, via color printers on March 22 at a motel in Yeongdo-gu where they were staying together.They used 1.6 million won to purchase a used motorcycle and 600,000 won on six different motels and received 410,000 won as change in cash on March 22.The teenagers also tried to forge issue numbers on checks but failed, according to police.As motel owners filed reports to police that the checks seem fake, police analyzed CCTV footage and traced the suspects’ vehicle to arrest them on March 25.The suspects told police that they committed the crime after learning how to forge checks online due to financial problems, said police.By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)