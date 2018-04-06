Korea to provide free Wifi on public buses

NATIONAL

South Korea will provide free wireless Internet on public buses across the country later this year, the ICT ministry said Friday, in a move to give citizens better access to the Internet and reduce their phone bills.



Free WiFi zones will be set up on some 4,200 buses --- one-eighth of all buses across the country -- starting in September in the first phase of the project, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.



The ministry said it will eventually expand free wireless Internet service to all public buses across the country, though it did not provide a specific time frame.





(Wikimedia Commons)

In addition, the ministry plans to add such zones at various public locations, including at bus terminals, hospitals and post offices.The ministry did not say how it will ensure that free WiFi zones will not be compromised.President Moon Jae-in has announced that it will add more free Wifi zones in some 200,000 public spots across the country in line with its policy of reducing people's spending on telecommunications. (Yonhap)