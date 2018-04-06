Tiger JK to release last album as Drunken Tiger

ENTERTAINMENT

Tiger JK (Drunken Tiger) (Feel Good Music)

Korean hip-hop legend Tiger JK announced Friday that in a week he will reveal a prereleased song from his upcoming new album that will be his last under the name “Drunken Tiger.”Drunken Tiger is the name of his hip-hop duo with DJ Shine that debuted in 1999. Even after his bandmate left in 2005, Tiger JK continued releasing new tracks under that name.The upcoming album is the first full-length album from Drunken Tiger in nine years, since releasing “Feel gHood Muzik : The 8th Wonder” in 2009. It will cap the end of an 18-year career for Drunken Tiger, a pioneer of Korean hip-hop.“As the name ‘Drunken Tiger’ has a significant meaning in Korean hip-hop. Tiger JK is working on the last album with sincerity and devotion,” his agency Feel Good Music said.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)