Tiger JK to release last album as Drunken Tiger

Drunken Tiger is the name of his hip-hop duo with DJ Shine that debuted in 1999. Even after his bandmate left in 2005, Tiger JK continued releasing new tracks under that name.
|Tiger JK (Drunken Tiger) (Feel Good Music)
The upcoming album is the first full-length album from Drunken Tiger in nine years, since releasing “Feel gHood Muzik : The 8th Wonder” in 2009. It will cap the end of an 18-year career for Drunken Tiger, a pioneer of Korean hip-hop.
“As the name ‘Drunken Tiger’ has a significant meaning in Korean hip-hop. Tiger JK is working on the last album with sincerity and devotion,” his agency Feel Good Music said.
