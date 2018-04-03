Google most used Internet search engine in NK: report

NATIONAL

This undated photo released by Europe`s news photo agency EPA shows North Korean children using personal computers. (Yonhap)

Google is the most used Internet search engine in North Korea, with usage of software systems designed to search for information on the World Wide Web being very much limited in the country, Radio Free Asia reported Tuesday.Citing statistics from the Irish web analytics company StatCounter, the US-funded broadcaster said the US search engine topped the list of search engines used in the North from March last year to March this year with an overwhelming 92.44 percent utilization.A Chinese search engine, Baidu, came next with 2.2 percent, followed by the United States' Bing with 1.7 percent and the Russian Yandex Ru with 1.61 percent.The statistics are based on data provided to StatCounter by the search engine companies, the RFA said.The report said Google has retained its position as the most used search engine in the North, but experts have pointed out that those who use Google or other search engines are very much limited. They included North Korean leader Kim Jon-un, his family and confidantes or those who are involved in inter-Korean affairs and international business.(Yonhap)