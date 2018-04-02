2018 Dream Concert to be held in May

|K-pop stars at Dream Concert 2017, held in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, in November last year. (Yonhap)
The K-pop event now in its 24th year will be staged at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on May 12, according to the organizer, the Korea Entertainment Producer‘s Association. Last year’s event was held on Nov. 4 in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, where the 2018 Winter Olympics took place. It featured major K-pop acts including EXO-CBX, Wanna One, VIXX, NU’EST W, Sunmi, Red Velvet and others.
An announcement of the lineup of artists is soon to follow, organizers said.
For more information, visit Dream Concert’s official website: www.dreamconcert.kr. Tickets can be purchased via www.kstar.tv.
