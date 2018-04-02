Arrest warrant sought for opposition lawmaker in illegal fund probe

NATIONAL

Prosecutors on Monday requested a court warrant to arrest a prominent opposition lawmaker on money laundering and bribery charges.



The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office charged Rep. Hong Moon-jong of the Liberty Korea Party with embezzlement, breach of trust, bribery and concealment of criminal proceeds.



He is accused of misappropriating about 1.9 billion won ($1.8 million) of the donations provided to his private education foundation, of which he was the board chairman in 2012.







Rep. Hong Moon-jong of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party answers reporters` questions on March 9, as he appeared for prosecution questioning over suspected use of illegal political funds. (Yonhap)

Hong, 62, is also suspected of having his Kyungmin School Foundation buy with the donation questionable paintings and calligraphic works from one of his political faction members, identified only as Kim, in a scheme seen as an act of money laundering. Prosecutors suspect that Kim later paid back the 1.9 billion won to Hong.Hong was questioned by prosecutors last month. He has denied any wrongdoing.The four-term lawmaker is also known for his close ties to former President Park Geun-hye. He is currently serving as chairman of the board of the private school foundation based in Uijeongbu, north of Seoul.Prosecutors also believe 1 billion won of the donations to the school foundation was paid by former Saenuri Party lawmaker Jang Jung-eun, who was elected to the National Assembly in 2015 through the proportional representation system. Prosecutors suspect Hong's role in Jang's parliamentary election. (Yonhap)