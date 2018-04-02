Man booked for referring to women as ‘fat’ on bus

Go to Mobile Version

By Catherine Chung
  • Published : Apr 2, 2018 - 15:06
  • Updated : Apr 2, 2018 - 15:06
A man in his 60s was booked without detention for allegedly committing verbal and physical harassment of a woman on a city bus, Busan Nambu Police Station said Monday.

The man is accused of verbally attacking two women sitting in the designated seat for pregnant women on a local bus in Suyeong district, Busan, Sunday. 


(Yonhap)

The victims alleged that the intoxicated man directed hostile insults at them, saying that “fat people should just eat animal feed.”

After one of the victims called 112 and told the man to wait for the police to arrive, the man reportedly threw three punches at her right wrist.

The man claimed that the “women, who did not deserve to sit in the seat designated for pregnant women,” brought out his anger.

By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)

