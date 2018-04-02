Oh Seung-hwan earns 1st save for Blue Jays

SPORTS

South Korean right-hander Oh Seung-hwan now has a save for the Toronto Blue Jays.



Oh tossed a scoreless ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Sunday (local time) to lock down a 7-4 victory. He gave up a hit and struck out a batter for his first save for the new club.



The Jays' usual closer, Robert Osuna, had pitched in each of the past two days, and manager John Gibbons summoned Oh, who recorded 39 saves for the St. Louis Cardinals in the last two seasons, to take care of the ninth inning Sunday.







Oh, who signed a one-year deal with Toronto in February, is one of three Blue Jays setup men with some big league closing experience. The two others, John Axford and Tyler Clippard, pitched the scoreless seventh and eighth innings, respectively, in this one.The Jays were down 4-1 through six innings, before Justin Smoak got to work at the plate. The All-Star first baseman blasted a two-run shot in the seventh to cut it to 4-3 and then launched a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth for a 7-4 Toronto lead.Oh began the ninth inning by fanning Gary Sanchez on a 1-3 slider. Brett Gardner then flied out to right field.Aaron Judge lined a single to left to keep the Yankees inning alive, but Oh got Giancarlo Stanton to fly out to center to end the game.The Jays have won two in a row after dropping the first two games of the season. (Yonhap)