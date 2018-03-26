Still no clues about Stellar Daisy that vanished in Atlantic Ocean

The families of those who remain unaccounted for on Monday called on the government to launch an investigation and approve the use of underwater search equipment to determine the cause of the sinking of the Stellar Daisy that sank some 3,700 kilometers off Uruguay on March 31, 2017.
“We, the bereaved families of the victims, had to check things, gather evidence, demand the government’s action every step of the way,” Heo Young-ju, sister of Heo Jae-yong, one of the missing sailors, told The Korea Herald.
“A year has passed, but nobody knows why the accident occurred. I don’t understand this,” she said. “I just feel like we have been deserted by the government.”
|Korean cargo ship Stellar Daisy (Yonhap)
The ill-fated cargo ship, owned by Korean shipping company Polaris and registered to the Marshall Islands, had 24 crew members -- eight Koreans and 16 Filipinos -- onboard and was carrying 260,000 metric tons of iron ore from Brazil to China when it sank.
The company’s premises were raided as part of the Coast Guard’s investigation into the incident. Intensive search operations were conducted by the Brazilian and Uruguayan governments. But the cause of the sinking still remains unknown.
The families have gathered the signatures of 100,000 people and filed a petition with the government, staged a sit-in to have their voices heard and met with lawmakers to push them to designate the needed funds to resume search operations.
In this year’s budget, 5 billion won ($4.63 million) assigned for an underwater investigation to locate the wreckage of the Stellar Daisy was left out, the families pointed out. The government cited a lack of precedent as the reason, they said.
The families’ fight is to continue until the cause of the sinking of the Stellar Daisy is found, they say, to prevent a recurrence of what they claim was a manmade disaster. They believe the ship, which was built in 1993 as an oil tanker, capsized because it was outdated and illegally converted into an iron ore carrier.
“There are 27 more outdated converted iron ore ships just like the Stellar Daisy. To guarantee the safety of some 1,000 crew who put their lives on the line while working on such ships, the cause of the sinking of the Stellar Daisy must come to light,” the victims’ families and activists said in a press briefing Monday.
The families insist the vessel’s voyage data recorder needs to be found in order to determine the cause of the sinking. They are now in talks with government officials to discuss how to continue the search efforts, with a public hearing into the case to be held in April.
Late last month, a lifeboat was discovered some 480 kilometers from where the Stellar Daisy sank, raising hopes it may be carrying those who were on the cargo ship. But it was later confirmed to be a lifeboat from the Greek ship ANTAIOS, according to the Foreign Ministry.
“We were disappointed that it was not a lifeboat from the Stellar Daisy, but at least we saw some hope that lifeboats still floating in the Atlantic Ocean could be found intact,” Heo said.
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)