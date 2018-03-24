Day 5 of Seoul Fashion Week

LIFE&STYLE

Dongdaemun Design Plaza bustled with "fashion people" Saturday, as they took in the last bit of the 2018 fall-winter HERA Seoul Fashion Week. Local fashion brands staged shows, bidding to return for the next season.



Kwon Munsoo (Seoul Collection)



The runway was graced by “playboys.”Based on the idea that modern people are secretly jealous of the playboys they criticize so much, the designer sought to redefine them as modern style icons, making garments that are suitable for them to wear when spending a day in cool districts of a city.The collection was inspired by Shin Yun-bok, a Korean painter from the Joseon Era, who is known for his realistic portrayals of everyday life.A spread of black and grey was highlighted by purple, red and orange. A silky shirt, taking its motif from hanbok, evoked a feeling of Joseon.After the finale, the models posed for photos together at the front of the stage, unusual for a fashion show. Usually, models head straight backstage.Designer Kwon Mun-soo aims to create well-tailored menswear, being “faithful” to proportions and fits. His signature looks are split-open details on the back and special pockets on shirts.Last season, the designer was handpicked by luxury fashion house Giorgio Armani to stage a show in Teatro Armani during Milan Men's Fashion Week.

Low Classic (Seoul Collection)





(Seoul Design Foundation)

