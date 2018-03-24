Day 5 of Seoul Fashion Week

Dongdaemun Design Plaza bustled with "fashion people" Saturday, as they took in the last bit of the 2018 fall-winter HERA Seoul Fashion Week. Local fashion brands staged shows, bidding to return for the next season.
Kwon Munsoo (Seoul Collection)
The runway was graced by “playboys.”
Based on the idea that modern people are secretly jealous of the playboys they criticize so much, the designer sought to redefine them as modern style icons, making garments that are suitable for them to wear when spending a day in cool districts of a city.
The collection was inspired by Shin Yun-bok, a Korean painter from the Joseon Era, who is known for his realistic portrayals of everyday life.
A spread of black and grey was highlighted by purple, red and orange. A silky shirt, taking its motif from hanbok, evoked a feeling of Joseon.
After the finale, the models posed for photos together at the front of the stage, unusual for a fashion show. Usually, models head straight backstage.
Designer Kwon Mun-soo aims to create well-tailored menswear, being “faithful” to proportions and fits. His signature looks are split-open details on the back and special pockets on shirts.
Last season, the designer was handpicked by luxury fashion house Giorgio Armani to stage a show in Teatro Armani during Milan Men's Fashion Week.
Low Classic (Seoul Collection)
Low Classic’s collection was inspired by Georgia O'Keeffe, an American artist famous for her depictions of New Mexico landscapes.
At the start of the show, all the guests were given a pamphlet, which read "I feel at home here -- I feel quiet -- my skin feels close to the earth when I walk out into the red hills as I did last night -- my cat following along like a dog." The phrase was a quote from the artist.
The garments of the collection were heavily influenced by colors redolent of O’Keefe’s work. Dominant colors -- beige, light brown and dusty green -- reminded that of a New Mexico desert.
To depict women’s beauty, the brand creates classic looks with witty interpretations. Rather than exaggerated artistry, it introduces realistic designs through using new and unique materials. The brand’s muse is an ordinary woman in her 20s who is living in Seoul.
Lee Myung-shin, who debuted at the fashion scene through competition TV show “Project Runway Korea” leads the brand.
Fleamadonna (Seoul Collection)
The keyword of the collection was “Reformation,” along with the sub-concepts of alteration, reconstruction and variation.
The designer, inspired by the vintage items she saw at her trip to California, reinterpreted old military looks from the 1970s and ’80s. She added unpredictable feminine details to the outfits, through altering the silhouettes and adding glittery beads. Pink camouflage pattern was used as well.
Also, in a move to uphold the value of sustainable fashion, she newly designed the best-selling items of her brand from the past 11 years. The designer considered it as a way to emphasize the brand’s strength.
Models Kang Seung-hyun and Irene graced the runway.
Designer Kim Jei, who prefers to be called as Madonna, strives for fresh combinations of vintage chic with doses of diva glitz. The brand is characterized by its unexpected use of unusual materials.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)