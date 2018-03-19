[K-talk] Actress Lee Tae-im announces sudden retirement

“Going through difficulties with many thoughts and pain, I decided to live a normal life,” she wrote in a social media post Monday.
“I won’t forget those who loved me. Thank you,” she added.
|Lee Tae-im (Management Henem)
The announcement came as a surprise as Lee had returned to the entertainment scene last summer with the hit drama series “Women of Dignity” on JTBC, after a two-year break.
She disappeared from the public eye after a video of her using vulgar language in an argument with Yewon of K-pop act Jewelry was leaked.
The actress, who is currently starring in MBN’s reality show “Flying Girl,” is reported to have earlier expressed her desire to step down from the show.
“Lee told staff last month that she wanted to stop shooting the show,” a staff member revealed.
Her management agency said it had not been aware of Lee’s decision.
“Lee has been having a hard time, but we didn’t know that Lee had written a post on social media regarding her retirement,” an official from Management Henem said.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)