Ex-governor denies sexual assault charges, claims consensual sex

NATIONAL

Former Chungcheong Province Gov. An Hee-jung on Monday rejected allegations of sexually assaulting his secretary and an employee at his political think tank, saying the relationships were consensual.



An made the remark to reporters after arriving at the Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office for questioning over charges that he forced the secretary and the think tank employee to have sex with him multiple times against their will.



"I think it was consensual, but the accusers say that's not the case. I apologize," An said. "I will undergo questioning by the prosecution with a sincere attitude and will gladly take corresponding punishment."



Former South Chungcheong Province Gov. An Hee-jung speaks to reporters after arriving at the Seoul Western District Prosecutors` Office on March 19. (Yonhap)

An also said he's sorry to supporters and his family.It was the second time An has appeared at the prosecutors' office after voluntarily turning himself in for questioning on March 9.An's lawyers have claimed that the sexual relationships between their client and the accusers happened "naturally" without involving his position of power. An is expected to repeat that position during Monday's questioning.An, once a popular politician who had been widely considered a potential presidential candidate, immediately resigned as governor after the secretary raised the allegations in a TV interview earlier this month. The second victim came forward a few days later. (Yonhap)