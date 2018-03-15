Govt. to fire all 226 illicit job solicitors at Kangwon Land casino

NATIONAL

The government has decided to fire all 226 employees of Kangwon Land casino who were found to have secured their jobs through illicit means, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday.



The move comes months after a government probe concluded the 226 workers landed their jobs through illicit soliciting.





(Yonhap)

"President Moon Jae-in today ordered the government to take swift and thorough measures against employment-related corruption at public organizations, best known by the Kangwon Land case," Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told a press briefing.Cheong Wa Dae officials later held a meeting and decided to "take measures, such as dismissal from office, against all 226 workers who were found to have been accepted through illicit means," the spokesman said, adding that the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy will immediately begin the process. The ministry oversees Kangwon Land, the only casino open to local residents here. (Yonhap)