[Graphic News] Sexual abuse in Seoul schools on sharp increase

NATIONAL

According to data compiled by the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education, there were 385 reported cases of sexual abuse at schools in Seoul in 2016, up 74.2 percent from 2013.Experts said the actual number of cases could be higher, considering the research only includes cases reported by victims or other acquaintances that are being formally investigated.Nationwide data showed that the number of sexual assault cases at schools jumped 171.9 percent to 2,387 cases in 2016 from four years earlier.