Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

[Graphic News] Sexual abuse in Seoul schools on sharp increase

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Mar 13, 2018 - 18:00
  • Updated : Mar 13, 2018 - 18:00




According to data compiled by the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education, there were 385 reported cases of sexual abuse at schools in Seoul in 2016, up 74.2 percent from 2013.

Experts said the actual number of cases could be higher, considering the research only includes cases reported by victims or other acquaintances that are being formally investigated.

Nationwide data showed that the number of sexual assault cases at schools jumped 171.9 percent to 2,387 cases in 2016 from four years earlier.





The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114