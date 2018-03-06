USA Today to launch special section on Korea

The section, called Korea Today, will feature Korean businesses and products encompassing K-pop and K-beauty, as well as cultural content and popular tourism destinations in Korea.
|Test versions of Korea Today (JScom.)
From April to June, Korea Today will publish on the third Thursday each month in 10 states, including Washington DC, New York and Los Angeles. Starting in June, the section will expand to a twice-a-month special, coming out every second and fourth Thursday.
Korea Today is benchmarking on Washington Post‘s China Watch, through which China is running promotions for its national policies and corporate products.
This new section in USA Today, a paper with a solid readership of US leaders and the middle class, is expected to serve as a gateway for Korea to reach out with its positions on international affairs and trade.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)