Senior teacher in Daegu dismissed over sexual misconduct

By Catherine Chung
  • Published : Mar 5, 2018 - 17:53
  • Updated : Mar 5, 2018 - 17:53
A private high school teacher in Daegu has been dismissed after being found guilty of sexually harassing a female contract-based teacher at the school.

According to Daegu Metropolitan Office of Education on Tuesday, the male teacher, 50, had recently undergone training for the upcoming vice principal position.

The victim reported that the suspect persistently texted her inappropriate messages, such as wanting to “meet in private and foster a close relationship.” 

(Yonhap)

School officials further discovered that the suspect had sent inappropriate text messages to other female teachers, saying “I will wait for you in the hotel room.”

Following an internal investigation, the school opened a disciplinary hearing committee on Feb. 23. The suspect was dismissed, which is the highest disciplinary action a civil servant can face in Korea.

The temporary teacher left the school after her contract ended in late February.

The Daegu Office of Education said that there were no other victims of sexual harassment. 

