Man gets suspended sentence for lewd acts in public

According to the court on Monday, the man, 61, has been sentenced to 120 hours of community service and 40 hours of sexual abuse education under probation.
The man was charged with exposing parts of his body and committing other lewd acts on a bench near a school building. The acts were committed three times in June 2017, aimed at female students who were passing by.
Judges said in their sentence that “the young victims are under considerable shock and want the man to be punished.”
By Cho Yun-myung (yunc39@heraldcorp.com)