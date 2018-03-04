Police to charge 2 more doctors in Ewha newborn death case

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The deaths of four newborns at a Seoul hospital on Dec. 16 are likely to have been caused by staff failing to follow procedures, the police announced Sunday. The investigators will also book two more doctors of Ewha Womans University Medical Center in connection with the case on charges of involuntary manslaughter.On Dec. 16, four newborns died in the span of about 80 minutes at the Ewha Womans University Medical Center. The National Forensic Service had announced in January that the cause of deaths was sepsis caused by Citrobacter freundii infection.“The Center for Disease Control informed (the police) that the reason the newborns developed sepsis is likely to be linked to contamination that occurred in the process of preparing IV fluids,” the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said Sunday. According to the police, the IV fluids administered and equipment used at the hospital were free of contamination, leading to the conclusion that the contamination occurred while the fluids were being connected to the IV set.“It appears that some of the nursing staff violated hygiene protocols, and senior nurses and doctors failed to ensure (the protocols) were followed,” the police said, adding that medical staff are required to decontaminate their hands before handing IV equipment.Aside from the two additional doctors who will be booked, the police have charged two nurses, two doctors and a senior nurse with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the case.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)