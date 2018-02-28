[Exclusive] SKT CEO discusses upcoming wearable tech with Nokia Bell Labs

BUSINESS

SK Telecom CEO Park Jung-ho (SK Telecom)

BARCELONA, Spain -- SK Telecom CEO Park Jung-ho discussed upcoming wearable technology that will be enabled by the fifth-generation telecom network with Nokia Bell Labs on Tuesday at the Mobile World Congress 2018.Park held a private meeting with Bell Labs Chief Technology Officer Marcus Weldon at Nokia’s booth at the MWC to talk about Nokia’s undisclosed wearable technology dubbed “The Sleeve,” according to an industry source.The extent of their potential collaboration was not revealed.Bell Labs is a leading research organization in information technology and communications that was integrated with Nokia following the company’s acquisition of Alcatel Lucent in 2016.The Sleeve is cutting-edge wearable technology that is expected to be used for virtual reality and augmented reality content when the 5G network is commercialized.It could also be a new type of device that would be made of high-tech textile materials to be worn or attached to the arms or other parts of the human body to control virtual things.Currently, the prototype is made of a synthetic fiber-like material only for demonstration, and the firm is currently looking for materials that are strong and as flexible as skin.Nokia is preparing to develop the technology to replace today’s smartphones in the future, allowing users to communicate and consume media content with their body movements.It will also provide health care features by allowing all muscles and nerves to be detected by sensors.By connecting to earbuds equipped with a camera, telecommunications would be possible without screens.“Nokia is reportedly developing a whole new type of device that would do without smartphones,” said SKT CTO Park Jin-hyo.After holding a 15-minute meeting, the SKT CEO took a tour of Nokia’s 5G booth that was built with a smart city concept, showcasing industry infrastructure, automobiles and homes connected by 5G.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)Korea Herald correspondent