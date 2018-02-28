Oh Dal-su sinks deeper into harassment scandal

ENTERTAINMENT

Oh Dal-su (Yonhap)

The sexual harassment scandal surrounding popular actor Oh Dal-su took a new turn recently, as his accuser appeared on local TV for an official interview.Theater actress Uhm Ji-young appeared on JTBC News Room on Tuesday evening to disclose the details concerning her accusation. She said that she had been performing in a play in the early 2000s, when Oh came to see it.After Uhm asked Oh for an advice, Oh supposedly took her to a motel. She said that he tried to undress her and in the process, put his hands on her body.“I’m in a teaching position now. ... I didn’t want these kids to experience the things that I went through in their acting career. That is why I revealed my real name. I felt like if I didn’t, it would all amount to nothing,” she said.In Korea, it is rare for victims of sexual violence to reveal their identities, due to fears of prejudice and stigmatization. The actress who accused famed director Kim Ki-duk for assault and coercing her into a sex scene last year also wished to remain anonymous.On Monday, Oh released a public statement denying the allegations. Despite this, Oh was removed from the tvN drama “My Mister” on Tuesday.Oh is slated to release another official statement later in the day.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)