Gangnam district office head arrested for embezzlement, abuse of power

The photo shows Shin Yeon-hee, the head of the Gangnam District Office, at the Seoul Central District Court on Feb. 27, 2018. (Yonhap)

Shin Yeon-hee, current head of the Gangnam District Office, was arrested early Wednesday on charges of misappropriating funds and illegally soliciting a business executive to hire a family member.The Seoul Central District Court issued the arrest warrant for Shin, 70, citing the risk of her destroying evidence. She's been charged with embezzlement, abuse of power and coercion.She is accused of siphoning off 93 million won ($86,700) from various incentives allotted for each division in the office and spending the money for her own use, such as to buy makeup and gifts for her acquaintances.She is also suspected of pressuring a head of a medical foundation that signed a business contract with the Gangnam district office to recruit her brother-in-law.Shin has denied any wrongdoing.(Yonhap)