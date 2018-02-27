Go to Mobile Version

Former head of Woori Finance questioned in probe into ex-President Lee

By Yonhap
  • Published : Feb 27, 2018 - 21:11
  • Updated : Feb 27, 2018 - 21:11
Prosecutors said Tuesday they have grilled a former head of a major South Korean financial services firm as part of their investigation into former President Lee Myung-bak over bribery allegations.

Lee Pal-seung, who headed Woori Finance Holdings Co. from 2008 to 2013, was recently questioned over suspicions he handed over around 2 billion won in kickbacks to the former president, according to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office. 

(Herald DB)
Woori Finance Holdings was absorbed by Woori Bank in 2014 as part of a government-led privatization plan.

Prosecutors raided the residence and office of the former head on Monday, based on his testimony made at the interrogation, they said.

Prosecutors have been accelerating their probe into ex-President Lee, calling in Lee Sang-joo, a senior executive at Samsung Electronics Co. and son-in-law of the former president, on Monday over his suspected involvement in the alleged bribery. (Yonhap)

